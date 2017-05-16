RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Dubbed as the "silent killer," hypertension or high blood pressure is a growing health issue in Canada. Almost a quarter of Canadian adults are living with the condition which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and death.(1)

As part of World Hypertension Day on May 17th, 2017, London Drugs is joining Hypertension Canada - Canada's national non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and control of hypertension, and blood pressure monitoring BIOS Diagnostics to remind Canadians that a simple blood pressure check could be lifesaving.

"By working together with all health care professionals, including pharmacists, we have an important opportunity to advance control rates and ensure all Canadians avoid the potentially devastating complications of hypertension," says Dr. Nadia Khan, President, Hypertension Canada. "Almost 2 million Canadians have uncontrolled blood pressure and many don't even know it."

To help encourage Canadians to get blood-pressure checked, London Drugs is encouraging the public to take advantage of free blood pressure checks and consultations with pharmacists in Vancouver (525 West Broadway), Calgary (8120 Beddington Blvd NW), and St. Albert (375 St. Albert Trail) on World Hypertension Day.

During the screenings, London Drugs' pharmacists will check patient blood pressure, discuss the results and assess risk factors such as family history, age, level of exercise and diet. Pharmacists will also discuss ways to minimize risk factors. This might include a discussion of changes to diet, fitness or lifestyle. The consultation is collaborative and customized for each patient and pharmacists can contact physicians to recommend further medical intervention or changes to medication.

Pharmacists are now the most accessible primary healthcare providers in Canada(2) and pharmacist-led blood pressure interventions are ideal to assist patients with ongoing hypertension management.

"It is almost always preventable and treatable with simple steps but can have very few symptoms. Taking control starts with a simple action - getting your blood pressure checked," says Nancy Zhou, Patient Care Pharmacist at London Drugs.

A recent study revealed that comprehensive long-term pharmacist care for Canadians with hypertension, including patient education and prescribing, improves health outcomes for patients significantly.(3) In fact, it is estimated that for every five people receiving pharmacist intervention, one cardiovascular event (stroke, myocardial infarction (MIs), angina and heart failure) would be avoided and four years of life would be saved.(4)

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 80 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

ABOUT HYPERTENSION CANADA

Hypertension Canada is Canada's only national non-profit organization dedicated solely to the prevention and control of hypertension and its complications. Powered by a professional volunteer network of the leading multidisciplinary experts in hypertension, Hypertension Canada publishes Canada's clinical practice guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and control of hypertension and pursues its mission through the advancement of research, professional and public education, and advocacy for healthy environments.

ABOUT BIOS Diagnostics

At BIOS Diagnostics we take pride in our history of innovation. We began in the 1930s by manufacturing blood pressure equipment for clinics and hospitals and went on to pioneer the first home blood pressure monitor in Canada. Since then, we've continued to reinvent the category, offering Canadians the first digital monitor in 1983, the first colour screen monitor, and now the first and only monitor that screens for Atrial Fibrillation. With our precision devices, we've been providing peace of mind to Canadians for decades. More information can be found at biosmedical.com.

