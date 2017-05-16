

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid an uproar over reports President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian officials, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster sought to defend the president during a press briefing on Tuesday.



McMaster, who said he was in the room when Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, claimed the discussion was 'wholly appropriate.'



'I was in the room, the Secretary of State was in the room, as you know, the deputy adviser for national security, Dina Powell, and none of us felt in any way that conversation was inappropriate,' McMaster said.



The comments from McMaster come after a Washington Post report claimed Trump revealed classified information to the Russian officials in a White House meeting last week.



Current and former U.S. officials told the Post that Trump shared information provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies.



The Post said Trump's decision to share the material with Russia endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State.



McMaster refused to say whether the information provided was classified but said he was standing by his previous claim that the premise of the Washington Post story is false.



Declaring that Trump in no way compromised sources or methods in the course of the conversation, McMaster suggested the president was not even briefed on the source of the information.



Trump took to Twitter earlier in the day to defend his 'absolute right' to share the information with Russian officials.



'As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,' Trump tweeted. 'Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.'



Trump went on to note he has been asking former FBI Director James Comey and others to find the 'leakers' in the intelligence community since the beginning of his administration.



