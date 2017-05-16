LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Multi-talented 16-year-old singer/actor, Oliver Richman (www.oliverrichman.com), is the first to record and release his grandfather's poignant song entitled, "Will I Still Be Me." The song, written before Miller's passing in 2007, is now available for download on iTunes and Amazon and can be heard on YouTube as well.

Miller's daughter and Oliver's mother, singer/songwriter/producer Lisa Dawn Miller, discovered the song in an old box of cassette tapes. Her father had written the song for a show that he was working on about the life of Louis Armstrong entitled, "Satchmo," which wasn't completed before he passed away.

Lisa's husband, Sandy Hackett (son of late legendary comedian Buddy Hackett), loved the song and wanted to add it to the hit show the husband and wife team produce together, the critically acclaimed touring production, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show." Performed by the character of Sammy Davis, Jr., "Will I Still Be Me" quickly became a fan favorite, bringing down the house at every performance.

"The song needed a singer with the pathos and sensitivity to convey the meaning of my father's lyric. It's hard to believe that a 16-year-old could have that kind of depth, but Oliver never ceases to amaze me. He is a once-in-a-lifetime, rare and unique talent. Grandpa Ron is definitely smiling down on Oliver with great pride," Miller said.

Ron Miller's hits include standards such as, "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "A Place in the Sun," "I've Never Been to Me," "If I Could," and "Someday at Christmas."

Oliver is currently an Honors student in Los Angeles and has won multiple awards representing his school in both the DTASC Drama and Shakespeare Festival competitions. He has released several recordings including his grandfather's classics, "For Once in My Life - The 50th Anniversary Release," and "Heaven Help Us All," for which the Huffington Post did an exclusive interview with Oliver. He also recently released Bruno Mars' "Count On Me," "Believe," and the Tears For Fears classic, "Mad World."

During this past holiday season, Oliver released the classic, originally recorded by Stevie Wonder, written in the 1960s by Ron Miller and Oliver's late grandmother, Aurora Miller, "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time" (performed along with his mother, Lisa Dawn Miller, and younger sister, Ashleigh Hackett), as well as, "Celebrate Me Home" -- the title track to Kenny Loggins' 1977 debut album. The multi-talented teen singer's version of the track was praised by Rob Lester on Talkin' Broadway: www.talkinbroadway.com/page/sound/december2116.html. Oliver also released "Today," performed in duet with his mother, Lisa Dawn Miller, who co-wrote the song with Matson.

Lisa produces and stars in "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" (with her husband and co-star, Sandy Hackett). She is a songwriter and singer having recently released two original EPs, "Hello You" and "My Turn Begins Today" and two singles, "This is the Moment," and "It's Time."

Lisa also wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the music and book for the new musical comedy, "Mandropause," with Hackett and Matson. The show is set to premiere in 2017. She is currently developing a musical about her father entitled, "For Once in My Life."

