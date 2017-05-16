

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose for a fifth day in a row Tuesday, as stocks wobbled after a promising start to the session.



June gold settled at $1,236.40/oz, up $6.40, or 0.5%, the highest since May 3.



Industrial production in the U.S. increased by much more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.



Industrial production jumped by 1.0 percent in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in March. Production rose for the third consecutive month and saw its largest monthly gain since February of 2014.



Meanwhile, housing starts in the U.S. unexpectedly saw further downside in the month of April.



The report said housing starts fell by 2.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.172 million in April after tumbling by 6.6 percent to a revised 1.203 million in March.



