NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Persado, the leading provider of AI-generated cognitive content for top global brands, today announced it has been named to CNBC's fifth annual Disruptor 50. The list recognizes the most innovative private companies transforming the economy and shaping the future of business. Persado is named alongside Airbnb, Lyft, WeWork, and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"The frenetic digital space makes it extremely difficult for companies to capture and sustain a customer's attention and loyalty. Creating an emotional connection with consumers can pay off in a big way, resulting in short term gains as well rewarding relationships in the long run," said Alex Vratskides, Persado CEO and Cofounder. "Persado uses advanced AI and machine learning technology to help organizations build better relationships with consumers through messages that resonate on an emotional level, at scale. Being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 is an exciting moment that points to our success thus far and continued impact on the future of personally relevant communication."

Drawing from the world's largest database of codified marketing and emotional language, Persado's AI-powered Cognitive Content platform designs messages that resonate with any audience, across any channel. Founded by Vratskides, Assaf Baciu, and Guy Krief, the company works with 100+ leading brands and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to drive engagement and incremental revenue. Using Persado, leading brands such as Citi, American Express, Microsoft, Staples, and Verizon have realized one billion dollars in incremental revenue and an average uplift of 49.5% in conversions across marketing campaigns. The company has raised $66 million in venture capital. Investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Starvest Partners, American Express Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Goldman Sachs.

The award comes on the heels of a very successful 2016 for Persado. It was named one of 50 Companies Leading the AI Revolution by Fortune, a Cool Vendor in Data-Driven Marketing by Gartner, and Breakout Vendor in Content Intelligence by Forrester.

For the full list of Disruptor 50 companies, please visit: http://www.cnbc.com/cnbc-disruptors/.

