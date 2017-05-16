India's Gujarat Leads 24,000 Crore Ceramics Industry, Now in Canada to Woo Industry Leaders at the Vibrant Ceramics Expo and Summit 2017

TORONTO, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A Delegation representing the booming ceramic industry of Gujarat and organizers of Asia's largest exhibition to meet Ceramic industry in Canada Toronto participating at Stonex Canada and meeting TTMAC and VAUGHAN Chambers to get participation and involvement from Canadians at the second edition of Vibrant Ceramics Expo and Summit, 2017 which is being held from 14th- 19th November 2017 at Gandhinagar, India. The event is spread across 50,000 square meter area with more than 250 exhibitors, 400+ brands and several sizes and designs under one roof. This will be a great deal for the buyers as it's cheaper than China and have more stylish options than Italy. This event is being organized in association with Morbi Ceramics Associations.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512581/Vibrant_Ceramics_Expo_2017_Logo.jpg )

Gujarat happens to be world's 2nd largest tile manufacturing zone. The major chunk of the country's entire ceramic production takes place in Gujarat alone with cumulative investment of 8000 crores. It is leading the tile production industry and is proceeding with giant strides.

CEO of Vibrant Ceramics Expo and Summit 2017, Mr. Sandip Patel said, "Technology transfer, investment, joint ventures, B2B as well as B2G networking opportunities will be key highlights at the conference, while the exhibition would showcase latest technology, ceramic tiles, sanitary-ware and bath-fittings. Vibrant Ceramics is initiative that aims towards unifying and synergizing the key players in the ceramics industry. We shall bring forward all sorts and types of business resources on a common destination to enable flawless interaction, channeling and networking. We hope to get great participation from Canada, with positive associations already in our stride from Canada, we want to further strengthen our ties with Canada in this aspect too."

Vibrant Ceramics was initiated and held by pursuing the idea of our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modito see India proliferate in the corporate and commercial realms across the world by providing the optimal combination of skilled human-resources and state-of-the-art technology.

Vibrant Ceramic offers foreign delegates added advantage of 3 night accommodation, meals, local transportation and exciting factory/plant visit by helicopter.

The road-shows for Vibrant Ceramic 2017 will be conducted in nearly 65 countries globally, which the organizers would be visiting personally along-with the 100 smart cities of India.

Media Contact:

Janki Trivedi

janki@moleculecommunications.com

+91-7045596726

