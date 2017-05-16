SANTIAGO, CHILE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Viña Concha y Toro S.A. ("The Company" or "Concha y Toro") (NYSE: VCO) (IPSA: Conchatoro) has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

The annual report on Form 20-F (English version) is available in Concha y Toro's website at the following address:

http://www.conchaytoro.com/concha-y-toro-holding/inversionistas-cat/form-20f/

The document can also be accessed from the SEC website at the following address:

http://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=VCO&owner=exclude&action=getcompany&Find=Search

The Company will provide, upon request, hard copies of the document 20-F and complete audited financial statements, free of charge.

Osvaldo Solar

Corporate CFO

Claudia Cavada

Head of Investor Relations

Vina Concha y Toro S.A.

Tel: (56 2) 2476 5644

Email Contact

www.conchaytoro.com



