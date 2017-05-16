Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2017) - Jeffrey Hasham, CEO of Redishred Capital Corp., speaks on the benefits of having onsite shredding available for paper or electronics.





Redishred Capital Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, May 15-28, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV: KUT)

Redishred Capital Corp. is publicly-owned investment company focused on the consolidation of the United States paper shredding and recycling industry. The company's stock trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KUT. On March 17, 2008 Redishred completed its first corporate acquisition with the purchase of Professional Shredding Corporation, including the intellectual property and trademarks associated with the PROSHRED® brand (excluding Canada). With it, Redishred acquired PROSHRED®'s 21-year proven operating system, all United States franchise locations and the go-forward operating platform for consolidating the shredding and recycling industry. Redishred's mission in delivering profitability and growth to its shareholders is to establish a national footprint of approximately 80 locations across the United States. The market development strategy is centered on growth through corporate acquisitions, continued franchising, and joint venture partnerships.

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

