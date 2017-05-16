Data Fabric Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.6% by 2022 - Driven by the Increasing Volume & Variety of Business Data - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The data fabric market size is expected to grow from USD 653.5 Million in 2017 to USD 2,125.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market include increasing volume and variety of business data, emerging need for business agility and accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics.

The data fabric market is segmented by type of data fabric, which includes disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. In-memory data fabric is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need of managing and analyzing business data at a faster rate, in real time.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the data fabric market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need of people to simplify their workload related to security, and their increasing dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. The manufacturing vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to manage data coming from various connected machines and other IT systems, such as supply chain management.

Major business applications for which the data fabric is utilized are fraud detection and security management; governance, risk, and compliance management; customer experience management; sales and marketing management; and business process management. The adoption of data fabric for business process management is expected to increase significantly in the coming years because of the increasing need for resolving business process-related issues in real time and the need for streamlining operations across industries.

Denodo Technologies

Global IDS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Informatica

International Business Machines Corporation

K2View

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

Splunk, Inc.

Syncsort

Talend S.A.

Teradata Corporation

VMware, Inc.



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Component



7 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Type of Data Fabric



8 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Business Application



9 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Organization Size



11 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles





