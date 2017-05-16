sprite-preloader
16.05.2017
16.05.2017 | 20:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Data Fabric Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.6% by 2022 - Driven by the Increasing Volume & Variety of Business Data - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Fabric Market - Global forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The data fabric market size is expected to grow from USD 653.5 Million in 2017 to USD 2,125.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market include increasing volume and variety of business data, emerging need for business agility and accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics.

The data fabric market is segmented by type of data fabric, which includes disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. In-memory data fabric is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need of managing and analyzing business data at a faster rate, in real time.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the data fabric market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need of people to simplify their workload related to security, and their increasing dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. The manufacturing vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to manage data coming from various connected machines and other IT systems, such as supply chain management.

Major business applications for which the data fabric is utilized are fraud detection and security management; governance, risk, and compliance management; customer experience management; sales and marketing management; and business process management. The adoption of data fabric for business process management is expected to increase significantly in the coming years because of the increasing need for resolving business process-related issues in real time and the need for streamlining operations across industries.

Companies Mentioned

  • Denodo Technologies
  • Global IDS
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Informatica
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • K2View
  • NetApp, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Software AG
  • Splunk, Inc.
  • Syncsort
  • Talend S.A.
  • Teradata Corporation
  • VMware, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Component

7 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Type of Data Fabric

8 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Business Application

9 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

10 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Organization Size

11 Data Fabric Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8mfjk/data_fabric

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire