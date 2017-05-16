The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse"), a Virtual and Augmented Reality company comprised of multiple VR/AR software & services start-ups, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 5:30PM PST / 2:30PM EST. Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"Our business model is unique and specifically designed to meet the challenges of an emerging, high growth industry, diversifying risk and fostering innovation, collaboration and the development of a robust VR/AR ecosystem. We look forward to presenting our exciting story at one of the premier micro-cap investor conferences in the U.S.," commented Lyron Bentovim, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Glimpse Group.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a company designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR and AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies the many challenges faced by entrepreneurs while simultaneously providing investors with an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR space. The Glimpse Group funds, cultivates, and manages business operations while providing a strong network of professional relationships. Being a part of the Glimpse Group allows entrepreneurs to maximize their time and resources in pursuit of their mission-critical endeavors. For more information on The Glimpse Group, visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

