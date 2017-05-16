

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator John Cornyn, R-Tex., on Tuesday withdrew his name from consideration to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.



Cornyn was reportedly among eight candidates for FBI Director that were interviewed by Justice Department officials over the weekend.



'Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director,' Cornyn said. 'I've informed the Administration that I'm committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.'



'Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day,' he added. 'I'm eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.'



Some of Cornyn's Republican colleagues expressed concerns about his potential nomination due to his long career as a partisan elected official.



Cornyn, a three-term Republican senator, is currently Senate Majority Whip and previously served as chairman of the GOP's campaign arm.



