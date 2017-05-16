Technaviomarket research analysts forecast the global rabies treatment marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global rabies treatment marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis as the two major application segments.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global rabies treatment market:

Vaccines currently available for human use are cultured using formulations containing human or animal components. To eradicate the risk of contamination of vaccines by BSE agents or human components, vendors are focusing on the development of novel vaccine production medias that are free from animal and human components. For instance, Sanofi is developing an enhanced version of PVRV-NG, which is free from bovine serum and fetal tissue. This next-generation vaccine contains inactivated Pitman-Moore strain of rabies virus, which is common to currently available vaccines like Imovax and Verorab.

"The continuous efforts by vendors to manufacture contamination-free vaccines with novel culture media along with strict regulatory checks by the government are likely to drive market growth in terms of both value and volume," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseasesresearch.

Growing issue of stray animals in developing economies

Rabies is a zoonotic disorder that is transmitted through the saliva of a rabid animal to humans as well as to other animals. The increasing stray dog population and the absence of effective rabies vaccination programs in developing economies make these regions the major sources of rabies worldwide. As per CDC, 90% of all rabies cases and 99% of rabies-related deaths are due to the exposure to rabid dogs and accounts for more than 99% deaths due to rabies worldwide. Thus, the demand for anti-rabies treatment regimen such as cell culture vaccines (CCVs) and rabies immunoglobulin (RIGs) for post-exposure prophylaxis is high. This increase in the demand for rabies vaccine for post-exposure prophylaxis, is likely to drive market growth in terms of both volume and value.

Novel routes of administration

The high cost of CCVs for intramuscular administration has posed a major challenge for the widespread adoption of these vaccines in developing countries for pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies. To overcome this hurdle, the WHO recommends the intradermal administration of CCVs for post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies in countries where rabies is prevalent and intramuscular biological for rabies is unavailable and unaffordable. The intradermal vaccine requires only 1-2 doses to complete the full course of post-exposure prophylaxis and helps reduce the volume used and cost of vaccine by at least 55%-65% compared with intramuscular vaccines.

"Intradermal vaccines have similar potency as intramuscular vaccines and provide a safe and immunogenic alternative at a lower cost. Intradermal vaccines have been introduced in developing countries such as India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Considering the high prevalence of rabies and the low income of people in these countries, the introduction of cost-effective alternatives is likely to drive the market growth," says Sapna

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

