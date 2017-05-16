Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market by Offering, Technology, Structure, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is estimated to reach USD 4.64 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing infrastructural investment across various countries all over the world, catastrophic failure of structures resulting in loss of lives, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, and increasing awareness and superior benefits of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring.

Of all structural segments of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market, tunnels & bridges is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bridges and tunnels are important infrastructures and contribute majorly to the growth of a region. Geotechnical monitoring in tunnels is important due to the increased risks of cave-ins. Thus, it is necessary to monitor the safety of these structures with high precision.

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market based on offering is classified into hardware & software and services. The services market is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022. The primary reason behind this growth is the demand for remote and real-time monitoring of critical structures, such as mines and tunnels & bridges.

Of all the regions, the Americas held the largest market share in 2016. The major reason for this large market share is the high number of projects that are implementing geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring solutions in the region. The Americas has always been the leader in implementing this technology and is very particular about the safety of its structures. Some of the major restraining factors for the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are the high installation cost and the slow adoption rate in emerging economies.

