Tea is the most popular drink in the world aside from water. It comes in several varieties, is enjoyed both hot and cold, available in a range of prices and qualities, and can be sold as leaves to be prepared or as a ready-to-drink beverage. However, Infiniti Research observes that this versatile drink is facing several threats. The plants are sensitive to environmental changes and need specific growing conditions. Tea producers are therefore suffering from climate change, as droughts and heat waves damage their crops. The use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers has also damaged the soil in which the plants are grown. Despite these challenges, Infiniti's beverage solutions experts have identified some recent market developments which could lead to opportunities for tea industry professionals.

Market Developments

Help may be on the way for Camellia sinensis. Researchers from the Kunming Institute of Botany in China have successfully sequenced the genome of the plant that is the source of most varieties of tea. This will provide a great deal of information about the plant and how to make it hardier, healthier, and possibly even more flavorful.

An understanding of the genome of tea means that scientists can now identify the genes responsible for the plant's tolerance of environmental stresses, diseases, and pests, as well as those that dictate quality, flavor, and yield. This will allow breeders to more easily select for important qualities and produce stronger, higher quality plants. It also introduces the possibility of genetic modification to vary qualities such as the amount of caffeine, nutritional value, and taste. Both producers and consumers of tea stand to benefit considerably from this work.

How can Infiniti Research Help You?

Researchers are frequently making advances in the food and beverage industry and elsewhere. A single accomplishment can have far-reaching effects, through every part of the value chain and beyond. Market intelligence can help you keep on top of innovations in your field, allowing you totake advantage of new opportunities before the competition does. It can also provide an in-depth look at the market landscape and major players in the industry.

Infiniti Research was recently approached by a leading global agribusiness and food company to carry out a market intelligence study on fats and confectionery oils applications across the food industry. Infiniti's expert research team provided a detailed assessment of the market landscape with profiles of each region covering supply outlooks, demand outlooks, price profiles, market volumes for key segments, and major trends. They also provided a detailed profile of leading oil and fat suppliers in each region with a specific focus on their capabilities.

