Global Liquid Handling Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.87% by 2021 - Rising Healthcare Expenditures Encourage Physicians to Eliminate Unnecessary Spending - Research and Markets

The global liquid handling market to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Liquid Handling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is cost and time saving. In the US, rising healthcare expenditures encourage physicians to eliminate unnecessary spending while providing quality patient care. Though the reference laboratory tests represent a small percentage of the hospital's total test volume, it is a disproportionate percentage of laboratory costs. The hospitals do not have the equipment or the expertise to run and interpret every test that the physicians order.

However, reference lab vendors can perform difficult and esoteric procedures that are not possible to perform in the in-house hospital laboratories. Few tests are rare and require expensive equipment that most of the hospitals find difficult to purchase and use in the in-house laboratories. However, reference and diagnostic laboratories find it economically feasible to offer these tests, because they can perform them for the hospitals across the country. The labs can invest in the very best and most up-to-date equipment because they have a high number of clients.

Key vendors



Labnet International

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Aurora Biomed

Gilson

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Accel Biotech

Andrew Alliance

BioTek

BRAND

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

(Danaher) Alpaqua Engineering



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



