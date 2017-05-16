

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday, ending a streak four consecutive winning sessions after a warning on the global supply glut.



Amid strong production increases in the United States and Brazil, the International Energy Agency said non-OPEC output would grow by 600,000 bpd this year.



Also, 'While compliance with the agreed production cuts by OPEC and the 11 non-OPEC countries has generally been strong, we need to keep a close eye on Libya and Nigeria where there are signs that production might be rising sustainably,' the IEA said in its May report.



The IEA forecast global demand growth of 1.3 million b/d in 2017, unchanged from its previous assessment.



June West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $48.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 19 cents, or 0.4%.



Prices rose the previous few sessions on expectations that Russia and Saudi Arabia will extend their supply quota plan by 9 months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX