AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Runways & Gallery at Austin Fashion Week taking place May 18-21 in Austin, Texas. On Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m., BERNINA will host a Facebook Live interview with Amanda Valentine, a Nashville-based Designer and former Project Runway contestant. In the BERNINA Designer Showcase booth, attendees will have an opportunity to meet Dallas Week's 2016 BERNINA Fashion Fund winner, Lela Orr, designer of FERRAH. Lela will present her new collection during the runway show on Friday, May 19 and conduct an interview for the BERNINA blog, WeAllSew.com on Saturday, May 20. Additionally, attendees will also have a chance to experience demonstrations on the BERNINA 880 (B 880). Backstage, designers will have use of the BERNINA 215 Simply Red (B 215) and 1300 MDC Overlocker through a variety of in-booth demonstrations. During the Saturday night show, May 20 from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., BERNINA will present the 2017 BERNINA Fashion Fund winner with a BERNINA 560 (a value of $3,399). All Runways & Gallery events will take place at the JW Marriott Austin, located Downtown at 110 East 2nd Street.

"Each year we see amazing design talent, which makes it more difficult to crown just one with the BERNINA Fashion Fund title. This year the lucky designer will receive the BERNINA 560," said Amy Sherfinski, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "Additionally, we will once again offer designers the BERNINA Designer Hub, where they can make last minute adjustments backstage. This year, designers will have access to the BERNINA 330 and the BERNINA 1300 MDC Overlocker."

The BERNINA Fashion Fund is a partnership between BERNINA and Austin Fashion Week that was established in 2014 to support local emerging designers who show incredible talent. The nine designers that will be featured at the Runways & Gallery event and eligible for the BERNINA Fashion Fund title are: J. Ewing Designs; Masha Osoianu Design; Ferrah; Nina Means; Monks & Mavericks; Aplomo; Mansion Rose; Ca$hmere Mafiia and Gwenivx.

The B 560 features a five-inch high-resolution color touch screen to navigate its wide range of features and functions. It features a simple yet classic design that sewists will appreciate, along with 476 total stitch patterns, an automatic thread cutter and a stitch width up to 9 mm. The B 560 also offers an optional embroidery module and is compatible with BERNINA's cutting edge software, DesignWorks. The DesignWorks Software Suite features the CutWork, PaintWork and CrystalWork components that can transform the B 560 from an embroidery machine into a mixed media tool. With CutWork, shapes, patterns and designs can be cut from multiple layers of fabric. PaintWork allows the application of pen drawings to fabric and textiles. CrystalWork gives the ability to create crystal appliqué patterns for textiles and garments. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/5series.

The B 215 Simply Red offers Swiss-engineered quality and the option to add a wide range of BERNINA accessories at an affordable price. It's a user-friendly machine that has a distinctive BERNINA look with its sleek white body and red accents, and it can easily handle thick layers of fabric and perform a multitude of creative techniques. Features include a built-in needle threader, thread cutter, backlit LCD, and direct-select keypad for accessing 11 stitch patterns including a buttonhole.

The B 215 Simply Red lets users easily vary stitch length, stitch width and needle position for expanded sewing options. In addition, the most commonly used practical stitches can be set at the touch of a button using the large, clear icons next to the direct-selection keys displaying the stitch. The B 215 Simply Red also offers a sewing speed of up to 900 stitches per minute that can be reduced to half-tempo, giving beginners full control, and the needle can be set to stop up or down in the fabric. Additionally, the built-in needle threader lets users quickly rethread the machine when changing spools. Other features include a four-step buttonhole and a darning program. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/2series.

The BERNINA 1300 MDC features a patented micro thread control system, swing-out upper-knife arm, automatic safety switch, and LCD screen. Additionally, the overlocker has the patented BERNINA Front Foot Lift, which enables sewist to easily position and guide bulky projects and multiple layers of fabric. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/overlocker.

