MIDsource CEO Greg Augustine Announces Firm's Expansion

THOUSAND OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / MIDsource CEO, Greg Augustine, recently announced a massive expansion for the merchant services firm, as their corporate offices have been fully relocated to Thousand Oaks, California. Double the square footage of their previous location, the company's new property allows it to house a larger staff, as demands for its services have increased exponentially. The move was necessary in order to streamline unprecedented growth, and provide MIDsource with the proper space and resources to continue serving their current clients, while also accommodating the influx of new business.

As companies continue to adapt to new innovations in technology, along with an increasingly globalized market, both online and brick-and-mortar entities are becoming more reliant on integrated merchant account services to ensure their overall functionality. Whether it's ecommerce or retail, MIDsource provides everything from the actual obtainment of a merchant account, to point-of-sale devices, and flexible payment portals that enable sellers to cater to their specific customer needs. This, in turn, allows these clients to maintain a focus on growing and maintaining their own business, while handing off the payment processing, fraud services and related transactions to a trusted third party.

Mr. Augustine said, "We have a nice diversified portfolio of merchants ranging from retail and restaurants to some of the largest e-commerce companies operating today." He goes on to say, "We specialize in providing affordable, reliable solutions to quality merchant who have had challenges in the past. Fraud is not going anywhere, in fact with EMV, fraudsters are focusing their efforts online. Merchants really need to be ready, and MIDsource has the tools to help." As a recognized leader in Merchant Services, MIDsource prides themselves on protecting their clients from financial losses that can result from both intentional and friendly chargeback fraud.

Based in Southern California, MIDsource is a global merchant account, ACH, gateway provider that helps connect businesses and consumers with credit, debit, ATM and alternative payment networks. The company services a variety of industries with an extensive support network that includes domestic and international banking relationships in 195 different countries.

MIDsource Official Website: http://www.goMIDsource.com

