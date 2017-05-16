CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, international middle-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising and valuations for closely-held, family-owned, public and sponsor-backed middle market companies, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for The M&A Advisor's 9th Annual International M&A Awards. Dresner Partners was named a finalist in two categories including Information Technology and Telecom Deal of the Year, and North America Deal of the Year. Both categories recognize Dresner for its role in the Strategic Investment in Infutor Data Solutions Corporation by Norwest Venture Partners.

Dresner Partners has been selected from the nominees in the first stage of evaluation. The independent panel of judges will now focus their attention on the challenging task of selecting the ultimate award winners. The winners for M&A Deal of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Acquisition of the Year, Restructuring of the Year, Financing of the Year, Sector Deals of the Year, Regional Deals of the Year, Firms of the Year, M&A Product/Service of the Year and M&A Professionals of the Year categories will be announced at the 9th Annual International M&A Awards Gala on Monday, June 12th at the New York Athletic Club.

"For the third year in a row, the increase of cross border M&A eclipsed the growth of domestic M&A during 2016," said David Fergusson, President and Co-CEO of The M&A Advisor. "The 9th Annual International M&A Awards celebrate the creativity, perseverance and ingenuity of our industry's leading corporate finance professionals whose contribution to the global M&A market benefits businesses and consumers across the world."

"The M&A Advisor's International M&A Awards is a widely recognized benchmark for excellence in international deal-making," said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. "We are proud to be recognized as a finalist. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and excellent client service our firm has been delivering to clients for more than a quarter century."

About Dresner Partners / IMAP

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, international middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnership focused on the middle market. In addition to its U.S. presence, Dresner Partners, through its IMAP partnership, maintains a well-established network of 60 international offices in over 35 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In 2016, IMAP advisers completed 165 transactions worth over $4.8 billion. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

About The M&A ADVISOR

Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor was the first dedicated media company to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions. As the world's premier think tank and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, the firm provides a range of integrated services including: The M&A Advisor Forums and Summits; The M&A Advisor Market Intelligence; M&A.TV.; The M&A Advisor Live; The M&A Advisor Awards; and The M&A Advisor Connects.

