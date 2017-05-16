WACO, TX--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen's home improvement franchises saw big gains in average sales last year. In 2016, average gross sales reached $952,153 for franchises open the entire calendar year, 14.28% higher than 2015. High-quality service and efficient systems are driving tremendous home improvement franchise performance that outperforms the rest of the industry.

Growth outpacing the industry

It's a great time to get into the remodeling industry, and an even better time to get into DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen. Since 2011, average sales at the franchises have improved 92.15%, more than three times the overall industry growth of 28%, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen franchisees are getting a bigger share of an expanding market, thanks to the processes and cost-cutting efficiencies owners can utilize.

The experts back up the numbers by declaring DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen a leader in the remodeling industry. Franchise Gator recently named the company to its Top 100 Franchises of 2017. Validation from franchise industry experts like Franchise Gator helps show that DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen is an excellent opportunity for investors.

Long-term growth trend

It's that long-term performance that really proves the worth of DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen as a franchise investment. It hasn't just been one good year; there has been consistently strong growth in franchisees' sales over five straight years.

Those long-term trends make the investment opportunity more appealing by showing how the business can grow and continue adding value over the years, building the franchise into a profitable asset for owners.

Stronger margins add more value

With streamlined systems and established vendor relationships, DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen helps franchise owners keep costs down. That makes it a great choice for established remodelers looking for ways to cut costs and get better deals with vendors, without squeezing margins too tightly or sacrificing the quality of their work.

DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen's systems are also designed to enable custom work. The franchise isn't built around remove-and-replace or prefabricated solutions. Franchise owners create the bathrooms and kitchens their clients truly want, leading to great client satisfaction, strong word-of-mouth and better business results.

To learn more about starting a DreamMaker ® Bath and Kitchen home improvement franchise or converting your existing remodeling company, visit dreammakerfranchise.com.

