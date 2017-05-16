Global Textile Testing Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.9% by 2021 - Rise in Demand for Technical Textiles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Textile Testing Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global textile testing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 1.99% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Textile Testing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is economic slowdown in China. The financial crisis taking place in China is likely to have a global impact, leading to a slowdown in the textile machinery industry as well as the textile testing equipment market. The country primarily imports capital and intermediate goods or raw materials from its neighboring countries and exports finished goods to various regions as per demand.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in demand for technical textiles. Technical textile testing is conducted to ensure the performance standard of textiles. The technical textile testing process involves a routine check of the textiles by testing samples of technical textile through various standard procedures of quality control. A failure in meeting the desired quality from sub-assemblies to final products will result in being classified as a poor-quality textile. As a result, each component at every stage of the manufacturing process is tested to ensure high-quality products. Therefore, the growing demand for technical testing is expected to propel the growth of the global textile testing equipment market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of skilled labor. The lack of skilled labor is a major concern for the end-users in the textile industry. Textile testing involves extensive use of chemicals in every stage of testing. The workers need to handle these chemicals carefully to avoid mishaps. However, some cost-sensitive end-users are reluctant to provide in-house training to their existing employees because of the additional costs involved. This can lead to shop-floor mishaps and delay in testing process.

Key vendors



Paramount

Rieter

Roaches International

SDL Atlas

Other prominent vendors



James Heal Battery Ventures

Dongguan Liyi Environmental Technology

ATI - Advanced Testing Instruments

Presto

Universal Textile Industries

Others

