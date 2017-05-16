BIOA DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of BioAmber Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 17, 2017 - BIOA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased BioAmber Inc. ("BioAmber") (NYSE: BIOA) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to BioAmber's secondary public offering on or about January 23, 2017; and/or (2) on the open market from January 23, 2017 through March 16, 2017.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, BioAmber made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a large customer of BioAmber that was expected to purchase $2.8 million of succinic acid in Q4 2016 experienced a technical problem in its manufacturing facility and postponed the order to 2017; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about BioAmber's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in BioAmber, you have until May 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra/bioamber-inc?wire=1.

