Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2017 | 21:46
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire

Global Vinyl Acetate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.32% by 2021 - Rising Industrialization in APAC Leading to Demand for Vinyl Acetate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vinyl Acetate Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vinyl acetate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Vinyl Acetate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increased use of adhesives in food packaging. The growing demand for EVOH films from the food manufacturing industry will spur the demand for vinyl acetate monomer. The changes in lifestyles of the urban population worldwide have promoted the use of packaged food in the past few years. This has increased the need for packaging, consequently expanding the market for vinyl acetate products. Vinyl acetate products are used in various food and beverage rigid packaging. The growth of the rigid packaging segment will increase the consumption of these adhesives significantly. The rise in disposable income and the growing demand for packaged beverages and foods are boosting the market demand. Packaging for fish, meat, poultry, snacks, and pet food requires advanced flexible packaging.

Key vendors

  • Celanese Corporation
  • Dow Chemical
  • KURARAY
  • LyondellBasell
  • Sipchem

Other prominent vendors

  • Arkema
  • China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)
  • Dairen Chemical Corporation
  • Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w2xgcc/global_vinyl

