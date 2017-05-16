Global Vinyl Acetate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.32% by 2021 - Rising Industrialization in APAC Leading to Demand for Vinyl Acetate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vinyl Acetate Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vinyl acetate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Vinyl Acetate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is increased use of adhesives in food packaging. The growing demand for EVOH films from the food manufacturing industry will spur the demand for vinyl acetate monomer. The changes in lifestyles of the urban population worldwide have promoted the use of packaged food in the past few years. This has increased the need for packaging, consequently expanding the market for vinyl acetate products. Vinyl acetate products are used in various food and beverage rigid packaging. The growth of the rigid packaging segment will increase the consumption of these adhesives significantly. The rise in disposable income and the growing demand for packaged beverages and foods are boosting the market demand. Packaging for fish, meat, poultry, snacks, and pet food requires advanced flexible packaging.

Key vendors



Celanese Corporation

Dow Chemical

KURARAY

LyondellBasell

Sipchem

Other prominent vendors



Arkema

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Market drivers



PART 09: Impact of drivers



PART 10: Market challenges



PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix

