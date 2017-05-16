NCWC Inc.: NCWC, Inc. Re-Emphasizes the Importance of Researching Auto Service Warranty Options

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Auto service warranties provide a sure-fire way to lock in the price of car parts and service as opposed to paying more later. This makes a compelling, case but not all warranties are created equal. Hence, the need to choose the ideal contract carefully. As a prominent administrator of automotive extended service plans, NCWC, Inc. recommends researching the available options prior to signing up.

Consumers are generally not compelled to take out a service contract to obtain financing or when purchasing a new car. For this reason, it is necessary to verify with the lender when a dealer places this requirement. Doing so enables car buyers to shop around for the ideal auto service package that suits specific needs and budget.

Comparisons

To make the right call when choosing the ideal auto service contract, vehicle owners ought to check whether the extended warranty duplicates coverage provided by the factory warranty. The later typically offers cover for a period of up to three years, or 36,000 miles, depending on which comes first.

It is possible that the service contract lasts longer than the time frame that one expects to own the car. In such cases, NCWC, Inc. CEO, Michael Shaftel, recommends establishing whether the contract can be transferred.

The NCWC, Inc. Difference

Based in New Jersey, NCWC provides marketing programs aimed at assisting consumers identify the right automobile extended service package. The leading administrator caters to the needs of a broad range of customers by offering a wide selection of plan choices. This enables vehicle owners to pick the ideal price point and coverage.

The organization has served thousands of customers for almost two decades. It works closely with a number of service providers to deliver high-quality extended service plans. The packages make it easier for vehicle owners to enjoy peace of mind. The available options include engine and powertrain coverage.

The plans come with a wide variety of benefits, including lockout assistance, paid car rental, national coverage, roadside assistance, unlimited claims, transferable coverage and trip interruption protection.

The transferable coverage is designed to provide much-needed flexibility by allowing customers to transfer the contract to the next owner. In turn, this helps boost the resale value of the vehicle. National coverage enables policyholders to enjoy protection while traveling in the United States and Canada.

On the other hand, there are no limits to the number of extended warranty claims that can be made on the vehicle. The trip interruption protection is aimed at easing the burden of getting stranded due to a breakdown. The coverage applies to breakdowns that happen more than 100 miles from the policyholder's home. This form of protection offers up to $75 per day for meals and overnight stays.

NCWC Inc. Review: Service Warranty Plans

The select plan provides comprehensive coverage for the most critical components of an automobile. This package is well-suited to newer vehicles. Some of the parts covered include the engine, electronics, air conditioning, transmission, transaxle, suspension, and more. However, surcharges are applicable on components, such as turbocharger, GPS, electric sliding door, and audio visual.

All coverages offered by NCWC, Inc. are renewable, refundable and incorporate a $100 deductible.

The engine plan, on the other hand, is ideal for older vehicles. It covers costs of engine repairs that are needed for high mileage automobiles. The plan is designed to pay for the repair or replacement of all internally lubricated parts like main bearings, pistons, oil pump and more.

The powertrain plan covers drive axles, transmission, and the engine. It is suitable for new vehicles that may still be covered by a factory warranty. The plan enables vehicle owners to drive worry-free after the factory warranty expires. However, the powertrain package does not cover routine maintenance.

