AURORA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- As a leading provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and as the only certified Canadian Global Data Synchronization Network data pool, Commport Communications International, inc. ("Commport") was pleased today with the recommendations of the government appointed Expert Panel in their review of Ontario's Healthcare Sector Supply Chain.

"We commend Ontario's Minister of Health and Long-Term Care for recognizing the need for modernization in the provincial healthcare sector supply chain," said Dave Ralph, founder and CEO of Commport. "We had the privilege of sharing our views with the panel, and look forward to working with the ministry on implementation."

The Strength in Unity report released by McKinsey in 2012 called for faster adoption of both digital technology and global standards for supply chain automation and inventory management in healthcare. The report went on to highlight that the retail sector is currently 30 years ahead of healthcare, and that the lack of supply chain efficiency and automation is having a negative effect on government budgets and public health.

"Our EDI technology could save hundreds of millions of dollars annually from the provincial health budget overnight and without any direct costs to the public system," said Dave. "In addition, our GDSN data pool service leverages global standards in product content and supply chain management and would update Ontario's procurement systems daily with clean data."

Commport is a growing Ontario-based company and a key contributor to the province's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) cluster. Commport was started in 1985 by Dave Ralph and currently supports over 50 direct jobs in Aurora. Today the company is partnered with 75 Ontario hospitals, other sub-national North American governments, crown corporations, large and small retailers and thousands of their suppliers. More information is available at www.commport.com.

