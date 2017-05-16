sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2017 | 22:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global CMP Technology Competition, Products, Markets 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "CMP Technology: Competition, Products, Markets" report to their offering.

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a very important process in semiconductor manufacturing. The combination of mechanical abrasion and chemical etching enable polishing and flattening of wafers before the photolithography stage. This helps in avoiding the depth of field issues during illumination.

This technology-marketing report examines and projects the technologies involved in the planarization of semiconductor layers. The emphasis is on Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP). This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for CMP equipment and materials and market shares of vendors is presented.


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Introduction
2.2 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Planarization Methods

3.1 Need for Planarity
3.2 Applications
3.3 Planarization Techniques
3.4 CMP

Chapter 4 CMP Consumables

4.1 Slurries
4.2 Post-CMP Clean
4.3 Polishing Pads

Chapter 5 CMP Equipment

5.1 Single-Head Approach
5.2 Multi-Head Approach
5.3 Equipment Profiles
5.4 Clustered Tools
5.5 Competitive Non-CMP Tools

Chapter 6User Issues

6.1 Cost of Ownership
6.2 User Requirements
6.3 Benchmarking a Vendor
6.4 User-Supplier Synergy
6.5 Reliability
6.6 Equipment Maintainability

Chapter 7 Market Forecast

7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Forecast Assumptions
7.3 Equipment Market
7.4 Consumable Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/brjwp7/cmp_technology


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire