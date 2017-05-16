sprite-preloader
WKN: A1JS1K ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 Ticker-Symbol: J7Z 
Aktie:
16.05.2017 | 22:06
PR Newswire

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will be webcasting its corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. IST. Russell Cox, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.
  • Goldman Sachs 38th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 8:40 a.m. PDT / 4:40 p.m. IST. Russell Cox, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast will be available for at least one week following the presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates, with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) in the U.S. and markets Erwinase® and Defitelio® (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

