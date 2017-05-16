PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- MK Automotive, Inc. (OTC PINK: MKAU), a live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) service and original content incubator, announced today that the May 16, 2017, debut of the Clikia App for iPhone, iPad and AppleTV in the Apple® iTunes Store went off without issue. Users are now enjoying Clikia on their Apple devices, as Amazon fire TV®, Amazon fire Tablet® and Roku® users have been doing for several weeks.

"The Clikia App's availability has, in our view, put us on the Streaming Map," said MKAU CEO and Clikia founder, David Loflin. "And that Streaming Map," added Mr. Loflin, "is getting bigger and bigger, given the dramatic acceleration in cable TV subscriber losses. As reported recently by the analyst firm MoffettNathanson, the quarter-over-quarter subscriber losses have, since the start of 2016, gone from minus 1.2% to a whopping minus 2.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Clikia is on the right side of the business."

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

MK Automotive, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor@clikiacorp.com



