Technavio analysts forecast the global ab and core toning machine marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global ab and core toning machine marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user (individual users and health clubs and gyms), distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores, and online retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

The global ab and core toning machine market is expected to reach USD 3.630 billion by 2021. Many factors are driving the growth of the global ab and core toning machine market. Some of them are the rising obese population in countries like the US and the UK and the increasing awareness of adverse health conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart problems among consumers. The growing popularity of yoga and aerobics also contributes to the growth of ab and core toning machine. Several trends like government and corporate wellness initiatives are emerging in the market, and they are expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Technavio consumer and retail research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ab and core toning machine market:

Increasing health awareness

Increasing awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, hectic work schedules and increasing health issues are encouraging people to opt for daily exercise to remain healthy and avoid various health concerns. Many health issues like diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity that have increased worldwide can be prevented by burning calories through regular workouts.

Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and servicesresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "Diabetes has become a very common disease even among the youth, and itwas the seventh-leading cause of death in the US in 2010. India and China, in the APAC region, are the two major countries affected by diabetes due to factors like rising obese population and physical inactivity among consumers."

Rising number of fitness centers and health clubs

Another major driver for the market is the rising number of fitness centers and clubs. Health clubs and fitness centers offer their customers with the infrastructure to perform their workouts and physical activity better in exchange for a membership fee. The global health club and fitness center industry generates approximately more than USD 80 billion in revenue every year. These clubs offer exclusive packages to attract more consumers and provide yearly or monthly packages with discounts to boost sales.

"Premium consumers get benefits like free workouts for one month, free strength training, and others. As fitness center and health clubs are one of the important end-user segment of the global ab and core toning machine market, the increase in the number of these centers is driving the market growth," says Poonam.

Growing obese population

The global market for ab and core toning machine is driven by the rise in the obese population. In the 20th century, obesity became very common and WHO formally declared obesity a global epidemic. In 2013, the American Medical Association (AMA) classified obesity as a disease. In 2014, one-third of the world's population was obese with most of the obese people being in the US, China, India, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, Germany, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

In South-East Asia, Africa, and East Mediterranean locations, the obesity rate among women is almost double of that among men. Obesity rates are rising worldwide, and consumers are becoming conscious and taking precautions by joining gyms, health centers, or fitness clubs.

Top vendors:

Body-Solid

Bollinger Fitness

BOSU

GoFit

Perfect Fitness

