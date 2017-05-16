

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $11.94 million, or $0.10 per share. This was down from $29.56 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $761.19 million. This was down from $762.58 million last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.94 Mln. vs. $29.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -59.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -60.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $761.19 Mln vs. $762.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%



