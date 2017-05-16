Sterling Group Ventures Inc.: Baadshah Gaming and Mojo Games, a Division of Sterling Group Ventures, Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide the Back Office and Online Poker to Baadshah Gaming

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Mojo Games, a division of Sterling Group Ventures (OTCQB: SGGV) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary Mojo Interactive Services India Private Ltd. and Oceanking Software Solutions LLP, for its brand Baadshah Gaming, an Indian corporation who is the first of its kind to offer a multi-game online portal within India.

The partnership between Baadshah and Mojo has been formed as part of an online strategy to support Baadshah's efforts to become Indias first online portal to seamlessly provide Poker and Daily Fantasy. Baadshah aims at changing the perception of games of skill from being a leisure activity to a more professional carrier oriented one. Currently, Baadshah offers Poker and the Fantasy Cricket League and they will be enhancing their Fantasy League experience for online gaming enthusiasts.

Madhav Gupta, Co-Founder, Baadshah, said:

"We are very excited to be working with Mojo and chose to partner with them for their advanced iGaming platform and poker solutions. After considering several options, the Mojo solution was a clear winner as it gives us a lot of flexibility and allows for seamless integration of our proprietary products. We look forward to growing our online gaming network with Mojo Games."

Nick Mellios, CEO, Mojo, said:

"We are very pleased and fortunate to have such a strong partner like Baadshah Gaming in India. We truly believe that market opportunity and potential for growth in revenue in India is immense and is just beginning. The Mojo platform is very customizable and includes all the major Indian payment processing options. We are fully committed to investing in our partnership with Baadshah Gaming and are in the process of adding additional languages and enhanced features to our platform."

About Mojo Games, a division of Sterling Group Ventures

Mojo Games provides a B2B multi-gaming platform with a full suite of social play money gaming products, including online poker. Mojo offers B2B partners both API integrated and turnkey white label licensing options with advanced and customizable iGaming back-office features, player rewards and marketing, affiliate, and ecommerce solutions.

About Baadsah Gaming

Baadshah Gaming is a first of its kind online portal in India that offers Poker and Fantasy League under one roof. It aims at changing the perception of game of skills from being only a leisure activity to a career avenue.

