MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft today announced twelve winners of the 2016 Airline Reliability Performance Awards and a winner of a 2016 In-Service Supplier Top Achievement Recognition (STAR) Award.

The Airline Reliability Performance Awards recognize operators of Bombardier CRJ Series regional jets and Q Series turboprops who achieve the highest rates of dispatch reliability. To be considered for an In-Service STAR award, a supplier must have scored at least 90 per cent in areas deemed most important by Bombardier's customers such as product performance, airline support and customer focus.

The Awards were presented in a special ceremony during Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's 2017 European Regional Review being held this week in Munich.

Wideroes Flyverskap received an award for the 10th consecutive year and Jazz Aviation repeated last year's achievement by winning Awards in three categories. Rockwell Collins was recognized with an In-service STAR Award.

"These awards highlight the close collaboration between Bombardier, operators and suppliers, and our devotion to serving the travelling public with efficient, reliable service," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program. "I congratulate all our award winners for their outstanding efforts in the past year."

The winners of the 2016 Airline Reliability Performance Awards and In-Service STAR Awards are listed in Appendix A.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's Regional Reviews are interactive and informative events designed to promote collaboration amongst CRJ, Q Series and C Series aircraft customers, suppliers and partners, as well as industry affiliates. The Reviews, which are hosted by the Customer Services team and hosted in six strategic locations each year, showcase key operational achievements and product updates.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier

Notes to editors

Photographs from the Awards Ceremony are posted with this press release at www.bombardier.com.

More information on Q Series, CRJ Series and C Series aircraft is available in the BCA Media Hub

Follow @BBD_Aircraft on Twitter to receive the latest updates from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section of Bombardier's website.

Bombardier, CRJ100, CRJ200, CRJ700, CRJ900, CRJ1000, C Series, CRJ Series, Q Series, Q100, Q200, Q300 and Q400 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Appendix A

Winners of the 2016 Airline Reliability Performance Awards Q100/200/300 Aircraft Program Oceania: Maldivian Europe: Wideroes Flyveselskap North America: PAL Airlines Q400 Aircraft Program Oceania: Nok Air Europe: Olympic Air Asia Pacific: ANA Wings Africa and Middle East: Ethiopian Airlines North America: Jazz Aviation CRJ100/200 Aircraft Programs Europe: UVT Aero Asia Pacific: J-Air North America: Jazz Aviation CRJ700/CRJ900/CRJ1000 Aircraft Programs Europe: Air Nostrum Asia Pacific: China Express North America: Jazz Aviation Winner of the 2016 In-Service STAR Award Rockwell Collins

Contacts:

Bryan Tucker

Director, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+1(450) 476-5907

bryan.bca.tucker@aero.bombardier.com

www.bombardier.com



