

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Minister Marc Garneau has committed to introduce a new airline passenger bill of rights that would address the rights of airline passengers.



The new bill will provide greater transparency, clarity and fairness for Canada's air traveler, including clear standards for treating and compensating passengers under specific circumstances.



The Ministry also plans to change international ownership restrictions from 25 to 49 per cent of voting interests for Canadian air carriers.



The bill will also ensure that travelers at Canadian airports go through security faster, while maintaining the same high security standards.



'I am convinced the air carriers will take note of these new measures protecting passengers rights, and will know if they don't change some of their practices there will be repercussions,' Garneau said.



He said air lines will not be able to involuntarily remove from over-booked flights people who bought a ticket.



'That is a critical factor. If somebody has bought a ticket for a particular flight that person cannot be removed from that flight. This is non negotiable,' he said.



The Minister said a minimum levels of compensation for people who voluntarily agree to be removed from a flight would be kept. However, if airlines cannot get a volunteer, they will have to decide if they want to up the ante to persuade someone to get off.



The bill will also require railways to install voice and video recorders in locomotives and improves transparency and efficiency in the freight rail industry.



