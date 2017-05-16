VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SBW) ("Strongbow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Pretium Communications Inc. ("Pretium") to provide, on a non-exclusive basis, investor relations and related communication services. Pretium has offices in Vancouver and Vernon, BC. Mr. Sherman Dahl, Senior Strategist, Investor Relations with Pretium has over 20 years of management and business experience, working with both private and public companies. Mr. Dahl owns 260,000 common shares of Strongbow and holds 50,000 warrants of Strongbow, exercisable at $0.20 per warrant to acquire up to 50,000 common shares of Strongbow.

Pretium and Strongbow have entered into a nine-month service agreement (the "Agreement") which may be terminated by either party at anytime after six months, upon the provision of 30 days' written notice; the Agreement may be terminated with cause immediately by written notice of termination. Strongbow will pay Pretium $5,000 per month, plus a 10% administrative fee and expenses for the term of the Agreement. The Agreement may be extended beyond the initial nine-month term by mutual, written agreement. No stock options have been granted to Pretium in connection with the Agreement.

Pretium's investor relations and communications efforts will focus upon shareholder engagement, lead generation, marketing, news dissemination, digital media outreach, database management and event coordination.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Contacts:

Richard Williams

(604) 638-8005

rwilliams@strongbowexploration.com



Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR - London)

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Tim Blythe: Tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com

Camilla Horsfall: Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

Nick Elwes: Nick.elwes@blytheweigh.com



