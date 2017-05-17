According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global humidifiers market is expected to reach USD 2140 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516006530/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global humidifiers market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Humidifiers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global humidifiers market is expected grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The rising awareness of the ill effects of dry air and poor indoor air quality drives the global market. Humidifiers are used to relieve problems caused by dry air like dry skin, sinus congestion, dry throat, bloody noses, nose irritation, dry cough, irritated vocal cords, and cracked lips.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global humidifiers market into three major segments by product. They are:

Warm-mist

Ultrasonic

Cool-mist

Warm-mist

The global warm-mist humidifiers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% the forecast period. The demand for the warm-mist humidifiers is growing as the appliances claim to make indoor air bacteria-free by creating a warm moisture from heated water, which helps in fighting bacteria that may start to develop in the parts of the humidifier.

According to Poonam Saini, a leadretail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "Steam humidifiers and vaporizers are some of the common types of warm-mist humidifiers. Because of the absence of built-in fans in warm-mist humidifiers, they tend to make lesser noise than cool-mist humidifiers. The various advantages of warm-mist humidifiers will lead to its high adoption during the forecast period

Ultrasonic

The global ultrasonic humidifiers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4%, during the forecast period. Ultrasonic humidifiers are the least expensive and the most energy-efficient of all humidifiers. These humidifiers produce warm or cool mist using a metal diaphragm that vibrates at a high frequency. These vibrations turn water into a fine mist, which is then blown out of a fan.

"One major disadvantage of ultrasonic humidifiers is that they produce white dust as a by-product that poses a serious threat to people with breathing issues. For eliminating this issue, vendors are now focusing on developing ultrasonic humidifiers with advanced technology that restricts the formation of white dust," adds Poonam.

Cool-mist

The global market for cool-mist humidifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2021. The cool-mist humidifiers are equipped with better safety features, which makes them preferable over warm-mist humidifiers. A warm-mist humidifier creates steam by boiling water. This is risky for children as they might touch it accidentally and burn themselves. Cool-mist humidifiers, on the other hand, disperse a cool spray or mist in the air. However, the main disadvantage of cool-mist humidifiers is that, if they are not cleaned periodically then there can be bacterial growth in these appliances.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BONECO

Crane USA

Honeywell International

Newell Brands

Procter Gamble

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ab and Core Toning Machine Market 2017-2021

Online Retail Market in the US 2017-2021

Global Foosball Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cosmetics and toiletrytoys and baby products, and apparel and textile. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516006530/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com