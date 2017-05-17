DURANGO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) today announced that it has scheduled an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT) on Monday, May 22, 2017. The Company plans to report its operating results in a news release earlier the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-270-2148. International participants call 1-412-902-6510 approximately five minutes prior to 4:15 p.m. EDT on May 22, 2017 and ask to be connected to the "Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Conference Call."

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Monday, May 29, 2017 by calling 877-344-7529 (Canadian participants call 1-855-669-9658 and international participants call 1-412-317-0088) and entering the conference I.D. # 10107782.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of May 16, 2017 the Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees operated 514 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 40 states, Canada, Japan, South Korea, The Republic of the Philippines, and The United Arab Emirates. The Company's common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

