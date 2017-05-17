

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release March figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Machine orders are expected to have gained 2.5 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year after rising 1.5 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year in February.



Japan also will see final March numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 2.1 percent on month and an increase of 3.3 percent on year, while capacity utilization gained 3.2 percent on month.



New Zealand will provide Q1 data for producer prices; in the previous three months, input prices were up 1.0 percent on quarter, while output prices gained 1.5 percent.



Australia will see Q1 numbers for wage costs and May results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



Wage costs are expected to hold steady at 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year. The Westpac index sank 0.7 percent in April to a score of 99.0.



Malaysia will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 5.1 percent on year.



