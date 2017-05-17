Late spring sees the British public come out of hibernation and set health or fitness goals

However, over a third of Brits consume at least one unhealthy snack every day, with 29% of women stating it's their biggest vice

Teamwork is key as 71% say they eat healthier or engage in an activity as part of a team* because it motivates them

May is when 42% of the British public starts to wear lighter clothes again, according to research by Zespri SunGold kiwifruit, the world's largest grower of kiwifruit.1 As a result, Brits are also looking to feel more comfortable in their skin by exercising and eating well at this time. However, Zespri SunGold has found that 44% of women say that they are tempted by unhealthy snacks throughout the day, with 29% admitting it's actually their biggest vice. Shockingly, over a third (34%) of the British public even state that they consume at least one unhealthy snack each day, which when added up can be seriously detrimental to our health.

To combat this and taking into account the recent trend for 'Squad Goals', a phrase which can now be found in the Oxford Dictionary, Zespri SunGold is urging the British public to team up and swap snacks with no nutritional benefit for vitamin packed, tasty treats. The findings show that 16% of those surveyed eat healthier or follow a diet as a team and a huge 71% said they engage in these activities as a team* because it actually motivates them to reach their goals. By working together, it's clear that it is more enjoyable too, over half (51%) state that they like the social element of collaboration. More importantly, by choosing healthier snacks packed with vitamins and antioxidants such as yellow kiwifruit, the British public can help to improve mood, energy levels, skin health and muscle function, ensuring the summer months are more enjoyable and carefree.

To bring this to life, Zespri SunGold has teamed up with LDN Muscle, the fitness social influencers made up of two sets of brothers to create the SnackSquad campaign. James Exton of LDN Muscle comments: "Not only do we understand that real-life can be demanding balancing work, family, and relationships but we also know the power of working in a team to achieve objectives. At LDN Muscle, our main aim is to enable anyone to feel and look better, so our goals must be realistic and achievable. Getting regular exercise and replacing unhealthy snacks with tasty alternatives such as yellow kiwifruit is a fantastic starting point, so we're excited to be encouraging people to change their ways and resist unhealthy snacking temptations."

Zespri® SunGold is a sweet kiwifruit with yellow-flesh. Available from May 2017 through to December 2017, in leading supermarkets.

Notes to editors

Zespri® SunGold is a new sweet kiwifruit variety with yellow-flesh developed naturally by Zespri® International. The Zespri® SunGold is the result of a 100% natural cross-breeding of different kiwifruit varieties, and is available from May through to October. Zespri® is one of the world's most successful horticulture marketing companies and the Zespri® brand is recognised as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit.

1 'The study was conducted by OnePoll between 10/03/2017 and 14/03/2017 and polled 2000 UK Adults. Participants were recruited online and were paid to participate.'

*Activities include: Go to the gym, exercise, eat healthier/follow a diet, share healthy eating recipes and tips, train for a marathon/fun run/Tough Mudder.

