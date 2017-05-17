VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN) (OTCQX: AHOTF) announced today that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2017 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 7, 2017 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the Meeting:

Votes For Withhold Votes -------------------------- -------------------------- Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Robert O'Neill 13,722,864 99.73% 37,080 0.27% W. Michael Murphy 13,296,976 96.64% 462,968 3.36% Minaz Abji 13,724,349 99.74% 35,595 0.26% Stephen J. Evans 13,329,673 96.87% 430,271 3.13% Richard Frank 13,729,581 99.78% 30,363 0.22% Tamara L. Lawson 13,684,816 99.45% 75,128 0.55% Charles van der Lee 13,600,304 98.84% 159,640 1.16% Elizabeth Walters 13,668,635 99.34% 91,309 0.66%

AHIP has also filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

MAY 2017 DISTRIBUTION

AHIP also announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit for the period of May 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on June 15, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2017.

AHIP's policy is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

AHIP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged primarily in growing a portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets with diverse and stable demand generators as well as long standing contractual railway customers.

AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders and add value through ongoing growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to AHIP, including its other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com.

