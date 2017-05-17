

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - standing at 862.3 billion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 1.5 percent gain in February.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 0.7 percent, missing forecasts for a gain of 1.2 percent following the 5.6 percent spike in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, climbed 1.3 percent on month but dropped 11.9 percent on year to 2,235.5 billion yen.



