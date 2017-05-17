

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, climbing almost 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,110-point plateau although investors may cash in on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to mixed economic data and a decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the property stocks and resource plays.



For the day, the index advanced 22.74 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 3,112.96 after trading between 3,060.53 and 3,113.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 38.25 points or 2.09 percent to end at 1,865.27.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.87 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.96 percent, Bank of China lost 0.82 percent, Vanke fell 0.57 percent, Gemdale added 0.27 percent, PetroChina eased 0.13 percent, Zijin Mining jumped 1.25 percent and China Shenhua retreated 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit another record closing high.



The NASDAQ climbed 20.20 points or 0.3 percent to 6,169.87, while the Dow shed 2.19 points or 0.1 percent to 20,979.75 and the S&P fell 1.65 points or 0.1 percent to 2,400.67.



The Commerce Department said that housing starts unexpectedly fell in April, while building permits slid modestly. A separate report from the Federal Reserve saw a bigger than expected increase in industrial production in April.



Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington after a report from the Washington Post claimed President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in a White House meeting last week.



Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday, ending a streak four consecutive winning sessions after a warning on the global supply glut. June West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $48.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 19 cents or 0.4 percent.



