

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) said that it reached a long-term partnership agreement with IBM to support the global integration of Information Technology services across Bombardier Transportation and the Company's aerospace segments.



Bombardier noted that the new six-year deal valued at about $700 million spans 47 countries and is expected to generate recurring savings, providing a solid foundation to drive efficiency within Bombardier's global IT organization.



'As part of our turnaround plan, Bombardier is working to improve productivity, reduce costs and grow earnings. The IT transformation initiative announced today will help us better integrate globally to create a best-in-class IT organization,' said Sean Terriah, Chief Information Officer, Aerospace and Corporate Office, Bombardier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX