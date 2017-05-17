

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to announce an update to its laptop lineup at an annual conference for app developers in early June,Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report noted that Apple is planning three new laptops. The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel Corp. Apple is also working on a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip. The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor as sales of the laptop.



The updated MacBook Pro would look much the same as the latest model and mostly differ in internal architecture. While unclear if it's ready for this generation, Apple has been working on a new in-house chip for a future MacBook Pro model that manages the computer's low-power mode, Bloomberg reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX