

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) marked the first delivery of the new 737 MAX. The airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at the Seattle Delivery Center. The Malaysia-based airline will be the first to put the 737 MAX into commercial service.



'This airplane will change the face of the single-aisle market,' said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister. 'The 737 MAX 8 is the best in its class, providing unmatched performance and economics for our airline customers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX