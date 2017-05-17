PARIS, FRANCE and SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Horizon Software (Horizon), the leading global technology provider for electronic trading and investment management, announced native connectivity to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for Derivatives (DT). Horizon now provides more than 80 native gateways to exchanges and trading venues around the world.

In Singapore, Horizon provides low latency connectivity for transactions and market data. Now in production and available to traders in Singapore and outside Singapore, connectivity to the exchange allows banks, brokers, funds and prop desks to execute trades at low-latency, along with market making and algorithmic trading.

Clement Pelletier, APAC Sales Director at Horizon Software, said: "SGX-DT completes our extensive APAC native connectivity catalog. Our low latency native gateways, combined with our automated trading platform, allow the APAC community to trade and market-make all kind of instruments throughout APAC."

"We are continuously working on extending our market coverage and connectivity in response to our users' requirements," said Benoit Deckmyn, head of electronic trading at Horizon Software. "Our Trade Your Way philosophy puts our clients in control of the technology and our technology has now put our clients at the center of the expanding Singapore derivatives market," he added.

About Horizon Software

Clients come to Horizon because of our Trade Your Way philosophy, which means the trader's needs are our top priority. Uniquely, in a world where traders have always had to adapt their trading and risk management requirements to fit the technology available, Horizon does the opposite by building the solution around the user, providing the best mix of tools for systematic trading, market-making, speed, functionality, flexibility, openness and scalability. The result is a high-functionality trading system configured to the needs of each user, but without the costs and uncontrolled risk usually associated with bespoke development.

With reference sites ranging from global banks to boutique hedge funds, clients value the expertise of our people, the adaptability of our solutions and the fast delivery, which gets you up-and-running and trading your way very quickly. Horizon gives every client a clear trading advantage from the outset, with the best technology, functionality, support and cost base in a one-stop gateway to the world's equity and derivatives markets.

Horizon Software has offices in Europe, Asia, providing algorithmic trading software to a wide range of financial institutions, including investment firms, proprietary trading houses and some of the world's largest investment banks.

For additional information, visit: http://www.hsoftware.com

