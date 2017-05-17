PCM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against PCM, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 3, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. (NasdaqGM: PCMI), if they purchased the Company's securities between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

PCM and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2015, PCM publicly filed the financial statements of En Pointe, a company it had recently acquired. Then, on May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha reported that in the course of litigation with En Pointe's prior owner, the Company had stated that "[a]udited financials provided by En Pointe, and filed with the SEC, materially overstated the profitability of the business"; thus, PCM's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, the price of PCM's shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

