

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s (AMD) Chief Executive officer Lisa Su said that the company expects revenue to grow by double-digit percentages on an annual basis over the next few years, and targets gross margins of 40%-44% and annual adjusted earnings of more than 75 cents per share long-term.



At its Financial Analyst Day, AMD detailed the next phase of its long-term growth strategy focused on delivering products and technologies for a combined $60 billion market for PCs, immersive devices, and datacenters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX