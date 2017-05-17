

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biz Stone, one of the co-founders of Twitter (TWTR), announced that he is returning to the company. Stone left Twitter in 2011 to pursue new projects with Obvious Corporation, a venture that also included fellow Twitter co-founder Ev Williams.



Stone explained that his top focus will be guiding company culture. He also clarified that he's not replacing anyone at the company.



'Excited to have Biz's energy and heart back at Twitter!' Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX