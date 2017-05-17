

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, tracking the mixed cues from Wall Street and the continued turmoil in Washington following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump asked then-FBI director James Comey to end a probe into his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



This comes close on the heels of news that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian officials last week and potentially threatens Trump's ability to make progress on issues such as tax reform and deregulation.



The Australian market is declining following the lackluster cues from Wall Street amid the continued turmoil in Washington.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 37.60 points or 0.64 percent to 5,812.90, off a low of 5,799.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 35.00 points or 0.60 percent to 5,847.20.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are declining in a range of 1.4 to 1.7 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is down 0.3 percent, Santos is losing more than 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.2 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.



Meanwhile, the major miners are higher. BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is higher by almost 3 percent.



Gold miners are also advancing. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are rising almost 3 percent each after gold prices rose for a fifth straight session overnight.



DuluxGroup reported a 14 percent increase in its first-half profit and also said that it expects full-year net profit will be higher than the prior year. The paint company's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Troubled sandalwood grower Quintis has sought a week-long suspension in trading of its shares to review its operations and update earnings guidance.



Wesfarmers has decided against spinning off Officeworks through an initial public offering due to current equity market conditions. Wesfarmers' shares are declining more than 1 percent.



OrotonGroup said it expects its underlying full-year earnings to fall by as much as 85 percent due to the continued slide in sales. The luxury handbag retailer's shares resumed trading on Wednesday after a two-day halt and are falling more than 21 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see first-quarter numbers for wage costs and May results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7430, up from US$0.7424 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, with the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger safe-haven yen denting investor sentiment.



Worries about the turmoil surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's administration weighed on risk appetite. Investors also digested weaker-than-expected Japanese core machine orders data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 103.07 points or 0.52 percent to 19,816.75, off a low of 19,674.63 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent, while Toshiba is advancing almost 2 percent, Sony is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 1 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Chemical is rising more than 3 percent, Amada Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Dai-ichi Life Holdings and Pacific Metals are down almost 4 percent each, while Toyota Tsusho is lower by almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in March, coming in at 862.3 billion yen. That missed expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 1.5 percent gain in February.



Japan will also see final March numbers for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Shanghai and Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand and Indonesia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq reaching another new record closing high. The lackluster performance came following the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data along with continued turmoil in Washington.



While the Nasdaq climbed 20.20 points or 0.3 percent to 6,169.87, the Dow edged down 2.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,979.75 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.65 points or 0.1 percent to 2,400.67.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday, ending a streak of four consecutive winning sessions after a warning on the global supply glut. June WTI crude settled at $48.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 19 cents, or 0.4 percent.



