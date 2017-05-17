Image of booth exterior



TOKYO, May 17, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. announced today that it will exhibit at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017 Yokohama. The exposition will be held from May 24 to 26 at the Pacifico Yokohama in Japan, under the sponsorship of the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan. Hitachi Automotive Systems will showcase a wide range of technologies and products related to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) systems, which will contribute to the realization of next generation automobiles utilizing the technologies of autonomous driving and electrification.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiAutoExpo517.jpgImage of booth exteriorHitachi Automotive Systems aims to enhance the value of autonomous vehicles through the realization of four concepts: "Safety" - to minimize collisions and avoid accidents, "Comfort" - to realize comfortable riding and stress-free driving, "Eco" - to achieve lower emissions and reduce environmental impacts, and "Time" - to arrive at the destination more quickly and efficiently.At the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017 Yokohama, Hitachi Automotive Systems will introduce our advanced technologies to realize future autonomous driving applications. The technologies include Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), an ADAS that is a low-speed adaptive cruise control function with the ability to keep track of the vehicle ahead during congested highway conditions, and a Remote Parking System jointly developed with Clarion Co., Ltd. that utilizes a smartphone to enable parking from outside of the vehicle.Contents of ExhibitionAutonomous Driving System CornerIntroducing electric power technology such as motors that will support the evolution of electric vehicles to realize Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) that emit no exhaust gas while driving. 360 degrees sensing technology utilizing cameras and radars to achieve autonomous driving, and integrated vehicle control systems such as safety control technology. Accompanied by video, visitors can experience these technologies scaled to the size of an actual vehicle.Fuel Efficiency Improvement Engine System CornerShowcasing high-efficiency engine management systems including combustion control systems and heat and energy management systems that contribute to improvements in fuel efficiency.Integrated Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) System CornerAs an example of Human Machine Interface (HMI) technologies, we will feature a cabin-type mock-up to demonstrate Clarion's "Smart Cockpit" that provides driving information to the driver using audio and vibrations, and enables safer and more comfortable autonomous driving.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine management systems, electric power train systems, drive control systems and car information systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.